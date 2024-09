The Ford E350 Camper was heading south when it struck the unidentified pedestrian walking in the roadway at milepost 145.2 in Irvington around 8:05 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available.

