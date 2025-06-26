Overcast 74°

SHARE

Pedestrian Fatally Hit By Car Retrieving Potted Plant On Route 27: Police

Retrieving a potted plant in the roadway led to the death of a pedestrian on Route 27 in Edison on Wednesday, June 25, authorities said.

Edison Township Police Department

Edison Township Police Department

Photo Credit: Edison Township Police Department Facebook
Sam Barron

At 10:15 p.m., a driver stopped his vehicle in the left lane of Route 27 northbound to retrieve a potted plant that had fallen from his vehicle and landed in the left lane of Route 27 southbound, Edison police said.

The driver and his passenger exited their vehicle and were struck by another car traveling on Route 27 southbound, police said. The driver of the striking vehicle was approaching the crest of the hill and did not see them in the roadway, police said.

Tuan Phan was pronounced dead while another pedestrian remains hospitalized said.

Charges have not been filed against the driver, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE