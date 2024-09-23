Influencer, 28, ID'd As Pedestrian Killed On Route 17 In Paramus

Demaris D. Martinez, 28, of Hillsdale, was struck by a car then run over by a tractor-trailer around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said. She was identified by Detective Nicholas Luciano.

Martinez's social media channels show she was an influencer, with more than 3.4K subscribers on YouTube and more than 14.9K followers on TikTok.

After crossing the northbound lanes and the roadway median, Martinez entered the southbound lanes of Route 17, where she was struck by a white Kia when she reached the middle lane of traffic, Guidetti said. She was then run over by a tractor-trailer also heading south.

Martinez shared videos of herself dancing on TikTok just before she died. Her followers mourned her loss in the comments:

"Demaris 💔💔💔💔 damnnnn fly high baby girl 🕊️," one person wrote.

"🥺rest in peace demaris will always remember your big smile 😪at church," another said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

