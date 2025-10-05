Paterson Woman, 20, Killed In Early-Morning Clifton Hit-Run, Cops Say

Kamaya Young, 20, was found on the side of the roadway near the Exit 9 entrance ramp to Route 3 West after Clifton officers were notified of an unresponsive female around 8:12 a.m., according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi.

Officers found debris from a vehicle scattered nearby and Young was pronounced at the scene.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO, email [email protected], or submit an anonymous tip at pcponj.opsnetwork.org/tips.

