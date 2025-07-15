Paterson Pool Tragedy: $11K Raised After 5-Year-Old Boy's Death

As of Tuesday, July 15, a GoFundMe launched by Jessica Orozco had raised more than $11,000 to help George Jr.’s loved ones give him the farewell they say he deserves.

“On July 12th, 2025, our beloved baby boy George Jr. passed away in a tragic accident,” Orozco wrote.

"He was very loved and had such a big heart at only the age of 5. We ask all our loved ones and friends to please help us send off our loved one out in such a beautiful way."

George Jr. was brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson by private vehicle just before 10 p.m., where he was pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m., according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer-In-Charge Patrick Murray, who did not identify the boy by name.

The incident occurred near Marshall and Mary Streets, officials said. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

While George Jr.’s name was not released by law enforcement, family members identified him on social media and through the fundraiser.

