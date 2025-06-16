Paterson Man Who Uploaded 33 Child Sex Abuse Videos To Google Sentenced: Prosecutor

Renato C. LaTorre was sentenced on Friday, June 13, by Superior Court Judge Barbara J. Buono Stanton in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

LaTorre was arrested on April 4, 2023, at about 10 a.m. at his home in Paterson by members of the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

According to officials, the investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted authorities that 15 videos showing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) had been uploaded from a Google account linked to LaTorre. Investigators later found 18 more videos tied to the same account, bringing the total to 33.

LaTorre was identified as the person in control of the account and was taken into custody without incident.

He stood trial before Judge Stanton beginning March 13. On March 26, a jury convicted him of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Officials said LaTorre must serve at least five years of his sentence before being eligible for parole. Once released, he will be under Parole Supervision for Life and must register under Megan’s Law.

The State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Lisa Marie Anello. LaTorre was represented by attorney Darryl Richardson.

