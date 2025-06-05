Paterson Man Wandering With Open Beer Arrested In Car Burglaries: Cops

Matthew Jolls, 32, of Paterson, was wanted on a warrant for burglaries that took place on May 21, near Pine Street and St. Joseph Boulevard in Lodi, Lodi PD Chief Donald Scorzetti said Tuesday, June 3.

Responding officers took reports from two separate addresses, and detectives later reviewed home surveillance footage. Jolls was quickly identified and charged with burglary and criminal trespass, Scorzetti said.

Hasbrouck Heights Police spotted Jolls on Thursday, May 29, around 2 p.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious man walking on the Boulevard. When officers arrived, they saw him walking in and out of stores with an open beer, authorities said.

Jolls was taken into custody and transported to Lodi Police Headquarters for processing on the outstanding warrant.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.