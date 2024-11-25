Paterson Man, 21, Killed In Double Shooting On Cross Bronx Expressway: Nypd

The incident occurred at approximately 5:49 a.m. when shots were fired at a 2010 Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on I-95, striking Ivan DeJesus Bueno in the head, a spokesman for the NYPD said.

A 21-year-old woman in the car was hit in the shoulder. A 27-year-old man, who was driving the Toyota Corolla, was not injured.

After the shooting, the driver rushed the two victims to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital at 177 Fort Washington Avenue, where police from the 33rd Precinct responded at approximately 6:04 a.m. Bueno was pronounced dead at NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem, while the woman remains in stable condition, officials said.

Police say the unidentified shooter fled the scene and has not been located. The investigation is ongoing.

