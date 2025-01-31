Paterson Courier For Secaucus Prostitution Ring Busted: Police

Roland Jiimenenz-Rodriguez was surveilled at various hotels/motels in Secaucus along with others in Bergen and Middlesex Counties, Secaucus police said. Jiimenez-Rodriguez would meet with prostitutes at the hotels/motels to collect money from them and then deposit the illegal gains into a bank in Paterson, Secaucus police said . Jiimenez-Rodriguez would then electronically disburse the funds, laundering thousands of dollars per month.

iimenez-Rodriguez is charged with money laundering, promoting prostitution and conspiracy to commit money laundering, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.