Paterson Council President, Campaign Team Stole, Forged Ballots To Win 2020 Election: NJ AG

Alex Mendez, the Paterson City Council President, is facing new election fraud charges alongside his wife and three others, including campaign workers, after allegedly stealing and forging ballots to win a municipal election in May 2020, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced Wednesday, April 30.

According to a 10-count superseding indictment, Mendez and his co-conspirators are accused of forging ballots and voter registrations and submitting them to secure Mendez’s victory in the 2020 election, which was conducted entirely by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charged in the indictment are:

Mendez;

Yohanny Mendez, his wife;

Omar Ledesma and Iris Rigo, campaign workers;

Ninoska Adames, a Paterson resident.

The charges stem from an investigation launched after hundreds of mail-in ballots for the Paterson election were discovered dumped in a nearby Haledon mailbox in 2020, triggering suspicion and a probe by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA).

Among the allegations, they are accused of submitting fictitious or fraudulent vote-by-mail registrations and ballots.

The superseding indictment contains a new charge of theft against four of the suspects for allegedly taking other peoples’ ballots with the intent to deprive them of their vote.

It also includes a new count of receiving stolen property for the same four, alleging they received ballots that they knew had been stolen.

The indictment also charges Adames with hindering apprehension or prosecution and tampering with public records or information for allegedly falsifying a voter certificate on a vote-by-mail ballot and giving false information to detectives with the intent to hinder the State’s investigation into the May 2020 election.

“The tenacious, hard work of the investigators and prosecutors on this case uncovered new information about the lengths the defendants allegedly went to in an attempt to rig Paterson’s municipal election and cover up their conduct,” Drew Skinner, Executive Director of OPIA said in a statement.

Members of the alleged conspiracy are facing charges that include:

Election fraud;

Tampering with public records or information;

Forgery;

Falsifying or tampering with records;

Theft;

Receiving stolen property;

Witness tampering;

Hindering apprehension or prosecution.

If convicted, those charged could face up to 10 years in prison.

“As alleged, this case is not simply about a city council seat. The people’s right to vote and to have their voices heard was subverted by what we allege to be an unlawful conspiracy,” Platkin said.

“This was unfair to the voters of Paterson. It was, as the grand jury charged, fraud and theft.”

