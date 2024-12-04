Paterson Cop Exposes Himself To Child: Police

Angel Acevedo, 31, of Newark, was taken into custody on Monday, Dec. 2, after officers responded to reports of an adult male exposing himself to a juvenile on Franklin Street, local police said.

Police said the juvenile was walking home when Acevedo allegedly called out from a vehicle and exposed himself. He then fled the area in his vehicle, authorities said.

Officers quickly located the suspect’s vehicle, and the juvenile identified Acevedo as the individual involved. He was charged with lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

A spokesperson for the Paterson PD said Acevedo has been suspended without pay.

