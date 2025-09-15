Paterson Cemetery Among Most Beautiful 'Hidden Gem' Graveyards In US, Survey Says

Insurance company Choice Mutual surveyed more than 3,000 respondents for its ranking of the 140 Most Beautiful Hidden Cemeteries in the US.

The survey highlighted how many of these historic cemeteries blend landscaped grounds, Victorian-era architecture, and quiet corners where history and memory meet. Visitors described them as peaceful places to reflect, especially in autumn when fall foliage adds to the beauty.

Nationally, Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, New York, took the top spot overall.

Here’s how other cemeteries in the Daily Voice coverage area ranked:

New York

1. Mount Hope Cemetery, Rochester

8. Green-Wood Cemetery, Brooklyn

26. Albany Rural Cemetery, Albany

New Jersey

38. Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Newark

46. Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson

135. Harleigh Cemetery, Camden

Massachusetts

2. Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord

13. Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston

63. Old Burial Hill Cemetery, Marblehead

Pennsylvania

21. Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh

35. Woodward Hill Cemetery, Lancaster

59. Laurel Hill Cemetery, Philadelphia

Virginia

40. Magnolia Cemetery, Norfolk

50. Old City Cemetery, Lynchburg

53. Shockoe Hill Cemetery, Richmond

Connecticut

70. Indian Hill Cemetery, Middletown

104. Old Norwichtown Cemetery, Norwich

Maryland

23. Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick

72. Green Mount Cemetery, Baltimore

Click here to view the complete survey from ChoiceMutual.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.