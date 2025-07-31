Paterson Bus Rider Refused To Pay, Then Beat Up Drivers, Smashed Windows: Authorities

Juan C. Hichez, 37, was arrested on Tuesday, July 29, near Madison and Park avenues in Paterson, Passaic County Sheriff Thomas Adamo said.

Hichez is accused of assaulting drivers and damaging jitney buses in a series of incidents dating back to January. In one case, police say he threw a rock at a bus door, shattering the glass. In another, he allegedly struck a driver in the head "multiple times" after refusing to pay his fare on Park Avenue, Adamo said.

“He disrupted citizen transportation, caused property damage and assaulted citizens,” Adamo said in a press release. “Citizens should feel safe as they travel throughout our County. Illegal behavior will not be tolerated by the Sheriff’s Office.”

The arrest follows multiple reports from victims and an investigation by the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics and Fugitive Warrant Squad. Detectives say they identified Hichez on surveillance footage and tracked him down without incident.

He was charged with:

Two counts of aggravated assault on a motorbus operator

Possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes

Multiple counts of criminal mischief

Multiple counts of theft of services

