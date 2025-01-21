Partly Cloudy 18°

SHARE

Passiac Predator Who Sexually Assaulted Child For 7 Years, Bribed Witnesses Learns His Fate

A 36-year-old Passaic man was sentenced to nearly seven decades behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for nearly seven years and then trying to bribe witnesses to recant their statements, authorities said.

Sergio Bernal

Sergio Bernal

 Photo Credit: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Sergio Bernal became the center of an investigation in August 2020, when the local police department was tied off to a 16-year-old having been assaulted, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. The victim told authorities that Bernal assaulted him between October 2013 and August 2020.

"Based on the investigation, Mr. Bernal was arrested for and charged with various sexual offenses against the victim," Valdes said. "A further investigation revealed that after he had been arrested, Sergio Bernal had attempted to bribe several witnesses to recant their statements."

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE