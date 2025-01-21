Passiac Predator Who Sexually Assaulted Child For 7 Years, Bribed Witnesses Learns His Fate

Sergio Bernal became the center of an investigation in August 2020, when the local police department was tied off to a 16-year-old having been assaulted, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. The victim told authorities that Bernal assaulted him between October 2013 and August 2020.

"Based on the investigation, Mr. Bernal was arrested for and charged with various sexual offenses against the victim," Valdes said. "A further investigation revealed that after he had been arrested, Sergio Bernal had attempted to bribe several witnesses to recant their statements."

