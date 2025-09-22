Passenger Jumps From Moving Car During NJ Police Chase, Driver Arrested: Cops

Stephen A. Parker, 62, of Budd Lake, was stopped on Friday, Sept. 19, at 11:51 p.m. on Route 46 in Mount Olive, after officers noticed his Toyota’s registration was expired, Mount Olive police said.

According to Officer James Evans, Parker refused to pull over and instead drove through the Delta Gas Station lot and onto Elizabeth Lane at a high speed. Police said the passenger door then opened and a passenger jumped out, landing in the roadway. The passenger suffered minor injuries but did not need medical treatment.

Officers later found the Toyota abandoned in the Minute Mart parking lot and Parker walking on Village Way. He was arrested without incident and charged with eluding police with a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, failure to report an accident, reckless driving, careless driving, speeding, and having an unregistered vehicle, police said.

Parker was released pending a court hearing. Police said all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

