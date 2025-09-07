Passaic Public Building Ranked Among Ugliest In US, New Survey Finds

The study, conducted by New Jersey realtor Rob Dekanski, focused on how residents view the design of civic buildings across the country. More than 3,000 people were surveyed in July, with results weighted by age, gender, and geography.

Courthouses and city halls dominated the rankings, with 18 Northeast locations ranked.

"Not every government building gets the same level of affection as a courthouse with columns or a historic city hall," Dekanski wrote in a blog post. "In fact, when over 3,000 people were asked to weigh in on the country's ugliest public buildings, the results painted a fascinating - and often concrete-colored - picture of civic architecture across the US."

The top entry from the Northeast is Buffalo City Court in New York, ranked as the third-ugliest public building in the country.

"Buffalo City Court rises with purpose, framed in concrete and defined by its grid-like facade," Dekanski wrote. "It makes an impression — though not necessarily a friendly one. While undeniably functional, its style leans more institutional than inviting, leaving little room for architectural charm."

The Philadelphia Municipal Services Building came in fifth place.

"With its large scale and stark lines, this building makes a bold statement — though not always a flattering one," Dekanski wrote. "Often described as monolithic, it commands attention more through size than design charm. It's built to handle the city's business, not to win hearts."

Here are the other Northeast entries on the list:

7. Atlantic City Municipal Court - Atlantic City, NJ

11. Boston Government Center Complex - Boston, MA

12. Bridgeport Police Headquarters - Bridgeport, CT

18. Monroe County Hall of Justice - Rochester, NY

20. New Castle County Department of Public Works Building - New Castle, DE

25. Passaic County Administration Building - Paterson, NJ

28. Allentown City Hall - Allentown, PA

35. New Castle County Government Center - New Castle, DE

40. Westchester County Michaelian Office Building - White Plains, NY

42. Newport News Circuit Court - Newport News, VA

58. Norfolk City Hall - Norfolk, VA

71. Bangor Cross Insurance Center - Bangor, ME

75. Wicomico Civic Center - Salisbury, MD

78. Wicomico Public Libraries (Paul S. Sarbanes Branch) - Salisbury, MD

91. Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

98. Barre Civic Center - Barre, VT

Dekanski noted that courthouses made up more than half of the top 30 nationally.

"That's not entirely surprising - many were built during the mid-to-late 20th century when brutalist and utilitarian styles were the norm," he wrote. "While they were designed to convey authority and efficiency, today they often come off as cold and fortress-like."

Dekanski also said New Jersey's two entries stood out for their dull designs.

"In a state where dramatic skyline views and flashy urban redevelopment are common, these understated government buildings feel especially muted," he wrote.

You can click here to see the full study.

