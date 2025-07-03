Fair 74°

Passaic Nursing Assistant Stole Credit Cards At Hospital: Police

A 29-year-old nursing assistant from Clifton was arrested and charged with stealing credit cards from St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, authorities announced Tuesday, July 1.

On Saturday, June 28, officers responded to the hospital at 25 Pocono Rd. for a report of stolen credits, Denville police said.

Olivia Inn, a nursing assistant at the facility stole 18 credit cards belong to multiple victims and attempted to use some of the stolen cards, police said.

Inn was located and arrested that day, police said. She is charged with two counts of burglary, three counts of theft and 18 counts of theft of credit cards, police said.

She was released pending a court appearance, police said.

