Passaic Man’s Excuse For Stolen Car Falls Flat In Lyndhurst, Cops Say

Quiam Barksdale, 42, was charged with receiving stolen motor vehicle property, a third-degree crime, following an incident late Thursday night, July 3, Lyndhurst Police Capt. Vincent Auteri said.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a stolen vehicle alert out of Passaic, NJ, and quickly located the unoccupied 2010 Toyota Camry parked behind a lot in the 200 block of Stuyvesant Avenue, authorities said.

Lt. Richard Holicki was the first to arrive on scene, soon joined by Officers Thomas Seickendick and Thomas Golda, police said.

As officers investigated, two men exited a nearby apartment. Barksdale allegedly told officers the car was his, but explained it was titled under a friend’s name “due to insurance issues,” police said.

That claim didn’t hold up. Passaic PD confirmed the car had been reported stolen, according to Lyndhurst Police.

Barksdale was taken into custody and later booked into Bergen County Jail, where he’s being held pending a court appearance.

The second man was briefly detained but released after officers determined he wasn’t involved, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.