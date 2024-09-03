Passaic Man Tries Defecating On School Property After Slashing Van's Tires: Police

Thomas W. Donlen is responsible for slashing all four times on a school vehicle at the South Bergen Jointure School on Maywood Avenue in September 2023, Maywood Police Detective Sgt. William Phayre said.

Then, on Aug. 19, he slashed the tires of the same vehicle on Aug. 19, police said. The total amount of damage to the van was determined to be $1,500.

Detective Brian Rubio gathered evidence and surveillance footage from the school which placed Donlen at the scene.

"Upon further review of the surveillance footage, Det. Rubio observed Mr. Donlen urinating on the side of the school and attempting to defecate in the parking lot during the daytime hours," Phayre said.

Donlen was charged with two counts of criminal mischief and one count of lewdness. He was released pending his future court appearance.

These charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

