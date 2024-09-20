Passaic Man, Bloomfield Duo Stole $100K+ In Business Checks From Mailboxes: Police

James Miller, 37, of Passaic; Kaleik Easton, 29, of Bloomfield; and Asia Harrell, 31, also from Bloomfield; were arrested, the Wall Township Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators said businesses were defrauded out of more than $100,000 after checks were taken from their mailboxes. Police executed two search warrants at the suspects' homes and they were taken into custody on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Detectives seized a 2024 BMW X5, more than $10,000 in cash, about 13 pounds of marijuana, forgery devices, stolen checks, blank checks, and other electronic devices.

"In a coordinated effort that exemplifies the dedication and professionalism of our department, our officers worked tirelessly with other law enforcement agencies to dismantle a mail theft and forgery operation," said Wall police Chief Sean O’Halloran. "Their commitment to justice has not only safeguarded our community but has also reinforced our commitment to justice. I am incredibly proud of their hard work and determination."

Miller was charged with 14 counts of third-degree forgery, four counts of fourth-degree possession of government documents, second-degree theft, third-degree uttering a fraudulent document, third-degree possession of forgery devices, and third-degree receiving stolen property.

Easton and Harrell were charged with second-degree possession of marijuana over 5 pounds with intent to distribute, third-degree receiving stolen property, and third-degree possession of forgery devices.

All three were held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution to await detention hearings. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and state police helped in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case should call Wall police at 732-449-4500, ext. 1203.

