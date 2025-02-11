Passaic County Passenger Bangs On Cockpit Door, Threatens Crew On Flight To Newark: Feds

Luis A. Vaquero, 27, of Passaic County, was charged in Newark federal court with interference with flight crew members and attendants by assault or intimidation, Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna said. He appeared before Magistrate Judge Stacey D. Adams and was released pending further proceedings.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on Feb. 9, shortly after takeoff. Vaquero allegedly began threatening and harassing passengers, including making threats of physical violence toward a disabled minor and mocking a group of Jewish passengers.

When a flight attendant refused to serve him alcohol after beverage service ended, Vaquero allegedly responded, “You better watch out, shit’s gonna happen to you.”

Upon landing at Newark Liberty International Airport, flight attendants notified law enforcement. At that point, Vaquero allegedly forced his way to the front of the plane, banged on the cockpit door, and demanded, “I need the pilot to come outside!”

When a flight attendant intervened, Vaquero allegedly threatened him with a racial slur, yelling, “I will really break your f—ing jaw, n—!” He then continued shouting, “I wanna see that fin’ captain! Come outside you b— a— n—!"

When the pilot finally emerged, Vaquero continued making threats just inches from his face before law enforcement stepped in and removed him from the aircraft.

Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna condemned the incident, emphasizing the government’s commitment to prosecuting those who threaten airline safety.

“The defendant is charged with threatening flight crew members and passengers while traveling to Newark. We are committed to keeping the skies safe for flying and will prosecute those who criminally interfere with the professionals responsible for ensuring passenger safety.”

FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Terence G. Reilly highlighted the growing concern over disruptive passengers.

“Over the course of a three-hour flight, we allege Vaquero lost his temper and physically harassed not only the crew and captain but passengers, making threats of physical violence toward a disabled minor and mocking a group of Jewish passengers. It all culminated in a terrifying attack and attempted breach of the flight deck.”

“The harrowing flight and other similar incidents onboard airplanes recently are creating tension and fear for fliers and crew members. FBI Newark has a warning for those who think it may not be a big deal—they're breaking federal law, and they will be brought to justice.”

The charge of interfering with flight crew members and attendants carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

The investigation was led by special agents of the FBI in Newark, with assistance from the Port Authority Police Department.

