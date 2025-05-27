Partly Cloudy 73°

Passaic County Man Guilty Of Using Messenger Service To Meet Kids For Sex: Prosecutor

A 42-year-old Clifton man was convicted on Friday, May 23, after he used a messenger service to make plans to meet children for sex in Morris County, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Boonton Township Police Department Facebook
Brian Stewart was convicted of three counts of luring, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, attempted endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of attempted aggravated sexual assault following a three-day trial, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Boonton Township Chief of Police Thomas Cacciabeve said.

In March 2024, Brian Stewart engaged in sexual communications with individuals he believed were children on Kik Messenger and made plans to meet up with them in Boontown Township for the purpose of having sexual intercourse, authorities said.

Stewart used the handle "Brian Being Brian" on Kik, authorities said. He will be sentenced in July, authorities said.

