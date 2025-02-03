Passaic County Doctor Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Has License Revoked

Humberto Perez, who practiced family medicine in Jersey City, and Ahmad “Nazir” Kahf, a cardiologist who practiced in Haledon, agreed to the permanent revocation of their medical licenses in order to resolve administrative allegations of sexual and professional misconduct tied to the charges against them, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

In November 2024, Perez was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual contact for allegedly touching a patient inappropriately on two separate occasions during medical exams in July 2024, Platkin said. The victim surreptitiously recorded the second interaction on his cell phone, Platkin said. ﻿

Kahf’s medical license was temporarily suspended by the board in October 2023, following his arrest on charges of criminal sexual contact against a woman during an office visit that spring. The woman, who had accompanied an elderly patient to an appointment with Kahf, surreptitiously recorded the encounter on her cell phone, Platkin said.

In April 2024, Kahf entered into a pretrial intervention program for a period of 12 months, after which, and upon successful completion of the program, the criminal charges against him would be dismissed. By the terms of the order, Kahf is precluded from practicing medicine for the duration of his participation in the program, Platkin said.

Both Perez and Kahf agreed to the permanent revocation of their licenses without admitting any wrongdoing, Platkin said. Under the terms of their individual consent orders, they are barred from reapplying for licensure in the future and must divest themselves from any current and future financial interest in, or benefit derived from, the practice of medicine, Platkin said.

