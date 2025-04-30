Park Street Auto Marks 30 Years In Montclair With ‘Service Honoring The Golden Rule’

Joe and Ruth Bollo, owners of Park Street Auto, bought the garage on May 1, 1995, and turned it into what many customers now call a rare gem in the world of car repair.

The shop’s slogan — posted on a sign inside the garage — reads: “Service Honoring the Golden Rule.”

That motto, Ruth says, isn’t just decoration. It’s how they run the business.

From Newark To Montclair: Joe’s Journey

Joe got his start young. While attending Memorial High School in Cedar Grove, he also studied auto tech. He began working for his uncle in Newark and stayed there for 15 years before buying the shop, previously Bill Holler Automotive, and transforming it into Park Street Auto (located just before Bloomfield Avenue on Park Street).

Some of Joe and Ruth's first customers were loyal patrons who had used the garage before and returned once they saw it had reopened.

The Bollos, of Cedar Grove, did a little bit of advertising and joined the Montclair Downtown Business Alliance. But it was mostly word of mouth.

And business took off fast.

“We never had a year that wasn’t successful,” Ruth said. “Some years were tough — the economy would dip — but we always had work.”

Respect, Fairness, And Family

Ruth Bollo says the secret to their longevity is simple: Respect, loyalty, and doing right by people.

“Thirty years in business is a great accomplishment in today’s society,” Ruth said. “There’s been a lot of hard work and dedication."

Not only from Joe, but from the shop's assistant manager of 20 years, Doug Wickenheisser, and and their newest employee, Antonio Araneo, who Ruth says is also proving himself to be a good fit. “Just like Doug, Antonio is respectful to our clientele, works hard, and never gives us a problem — that’s rare,” Ruth said.

Ruth has watched her husband grow not just as a mechanic, but as a man who clients trust — especially women.

“For a long time, auto shops weren’t places women felt comfortable,” she said. “They weren’t clean or organized. But Joe has run a class act for 30 years. Customers — especially women — tell me how respected they feel here.”

‘I Was Quoted $11K. Joe Fixed It For $1,400.’

Liz Fortunato of Montclair has been bringing her cars to Park Street Auto for 29 of its 30 years.

“Four months ago, every light on my Subaru came on during a drive back from Trenton,” she said. “I brought it straight to Joe and Doug. They said, ‘Take it to the dealer for a diagnosis.’”

The dealer quoted her $11,000 — including more than $100 for a license plate bulb.

“I brought the list back to Joe. He said, ‘Let’s tackle the safety ones first.’ One was a wheel rod. He referred me to someone for the transmission work. All said and done, it cost me $1,400.”

“I’m blessed to have Joe,” Liz said. “He’s so honest. He doesn’t try to overcharge like a lot of places. He’s terrific.”

Clients Keep Coming Back

Patrick Dyer, another longtime customer, stopped in this week for auto service.

“Joe’s one of the most honest people you’ll ever meet,” Dyer said. “Sometimes I feel guilty because he checks things out and doesn’t charge. These days, you don’t find people like that.”

“He’s here every day at 7 a.m.,” Wickenheisser added. “He’s the last one to leave. He talks to every customer, schedules everything, and keeps things running.”

Doug says Joe’s honesty is what keeps people coming back. “A lot of clients come from the dealer with a list of stuff they ‘need’ and end up not needing most of it. Joe saves them money.”

Through COVID, supply issues, and hiring challenges, the Bollos say they never changed how they treated people.

“We’re going stronger than ever,” Ruth said. “We’ve never swayed from honesty, respect, and dignity. That’s why we’re still here.”

Joe and Ruth also thanked its clientele and employees for their loyalty and dedication over the years, making the success of Park Street Auto possible.

