Park Man Ridge Tried To Vote Illegally: Prosecutor

An investigation was launched into Bruce Behringer on Tuesday, March 4, following a tip from the Bergen County Board of Elections about alleged voting offenses, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Between September 2020 and November 2024, Behringer falsely completed one New Jersey Voter Registration Application and three mail-in voter ballots in the name of another person, Musella said.

Behringer was charged with tampering with public records, false registration and attempting to cast an illegal vote. He was released pending a court appearance, Musella said.

