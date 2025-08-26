Paramus Sues American Dream Mall Claiming 'Thousands' Of Blue Law Violations

In the complaint, filed Aug. 25 in Superior Court, Paramus accuses mall operator Ameream, LLC, the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, the Borough of East Rutherford, and Bergen County of allowing more than 120 stores inside the mall to sell prohibited goods on Sundays, despite the county’s 1980 referendum banning such sales.

Paramus is home to Westfield's Garden State Plaza, one of the largest mall's in the region.

“Businesses… with the encouragement and support of the mall’s ownership… have violated the law hundreds if not thousands of times since January of this year,” the complaint says.

The borough is asking the court to declare the mall a public nuisance, impose fines, and permanently bar Sunday retail operations, which have long been a point of contention for Bergen County residents as many consider them antiquated but others are in favor of the Sunday slowdown.

According to the suit, the mall has advertised “All Stores Open Sundays” on its website and electronic message boards, with photo evidence included from Aug. 12. Paramus argues these promotions, along with the stores’ continued Sunday operations, show willful defiance of the law.

Daily Voice has reached out to American Dream for comment.

A fierce debate erupted over Sunday retail operations at the American Dream Complex last January, when Bergen County officials accused the mall of violating the county’s long-standing Blue Laws.

In a letter to the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority (NJSEA), County Executive James J. Tedesco III accused the agency of abandoning its opposition to Sunday sales and enabling a violation of state law.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation rebuffed the county’s claims, emphasizing that the Meadowlands has not been subject to the Blue Laws for decades.

“The land housing American Dream is owned by the NJSEA and is a state project, which means it is not subject to county laws, including the Blue Laws,” the source said.

The source also pointed to the mall’s significant economic impact, arguing that Sunday retail contributes to a larger state mission.

“American Dream is a tourist destination that benefits local and regional businesses, as well as the entire Meadowlands region,” the source explained. The full weekend experience is critical to fulfilling the state’s economic and tourism mission for the project. Sunday retail boosts the local economy, creates new jobs, and increases tourism, they added.

