Paramus Police ESU Officer Hospitalized In Crash Responding To Emergency, Chief Says

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m., Guidetti said. Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Fairview Avenue will remain detoured while the investigation is underway. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

One person was apparently ejected from a vehicle, though it was not immediately confirmed if that person was the officer or the truck driver, according to incident reporter Boyd A. Loving, who is at the scene.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses, Guidetti said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.