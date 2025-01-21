Paramus Mall Shoplifter Sends SUV Through Fence In Ridgewood Ending Police Pursuit: Cops

Officers were called to the Fashion Center around 4:10 p.m. after a Denny’s Childrenswear store employee reported recognizing a suspect from a prior theft, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said. The woman, later identified as Paramjit Kaur, left the store before police arrived, and entered a silver 2024 Mercedes-Benz SUV, Guidetti said.

Officer Nicholas Bucci located the vehicle near East Ridgewood Avenue and Stevens Court. While the vehicle initially stopped in a parking lot, Kaur reportedly re-entered her car and fled the scene. The chase continued northbound on Route 17 before the vehicle turned onto East Linwood Avenue and eventually Henrietta Court, a cul de sac in Ridgewood.

Kaur drove into the driveway of an unrelated residence and into the backyard, where the vehicle struck a fence and came to a stop, police said. She was taken into custody without further incident. Ridgewood police assisted at the scene and handled the crash report.

Proceeds from the shoplifting incident were recovered from Kaur’s vehicle, and the store manager identified her as the same person involved in a previous theft on Jan. 11, Guidetti said.

Kaur was charged with possession of stolen property, eluding police in a motor vehicle (third-degree crime), and shoplifting (third-degree crime). She was processed and released on her own recognizance, with a court date scheduled for Feb. 7, 2025.

