Paramount+ Drops Showtime Name From Premium Tier In Latest Streaming Shakeup: What To Know

Paramount Global said that "Paramount+ with Showtime" was officially renamed "Paramount+ Premium" on Monday, June 23. The tweak removes the ad-free tier's association with the premium TV network that's the home of popular shows like "Californication," "Dexter," "Homeland," and "Yellowjackets."

The change is only a rebrand, with the $12.99/month plan's offerings remaining the same.

"Since we recently introduced a sampling of Showtime programming to the Essential plan, the Premium plan name reflects the broad and diverse offerings across both plan tiers," Paramount's website said. "Showtime programming remains an important part of Paramount+, and is still prominently represented on the service!"

Premium subscribers will still get ad-free streaming (except for live TV), full access to Showtime East and West, and live local CBS content. The $119.99/year tier also offers more than 40,000 episodes and movies on demand, exclusive originals, 20 live channels, downloads, and streaming on up to three devices.

The new Premium name may not immediately appear on all devices, Paramount said. The "Paramount+ with Showtime" channel name will also remain the same for those watching on cable, satellite, or live TV services like Hulu.

Paramount is taking the opposite approach to one of its main competitors.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced in May that it was returning the HBO branding to the Max streaming app, returning it to its "HBO Max" name. WBD executives said the original branding "far better represents" the platform’s prestige programming.

Companies are raising their investments in streaming as cord-cutting becomes more popular. According to Nielsen, streaming surpassed combined cable and broadcast viewership for the first time ever in May, accounting for 44.8% of all TV use.

Fox, which has lagged in streaming, recently announced its first all-in-one app called Fox One. The service will combine Fox's news, sports, and entertainment options, which have been scattered across various platforms and websites.

ESPN is revamping its app to allow users to watch the sports giant's full channel lineup without a cable subscription for the first time. Fox One and the updated ESPN app are expected to be available by the fall and the start of football season.

Comcast is spinning off its cable networks, including CNBC, E!, MSNBC, and USA Network, into a standalone company called Versant.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.