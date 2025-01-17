Parade Of Planets: Rare Celestial Lineup Set To Dazzle Night Skies

This February, a "Parade of Planets" will see all seven of Earth’s planetary neighbors align in a dazzling display.

The main event occurs on Friday, Feb. 28, when Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars will appear in the night sky at the same time.

Stretching in a neat row along the ecliptic, this alignment promises to be a feast for the eyes, with bright Venus and Jupiter taking center stage while the fainter Neptune and Uranus add a subtle glow for those using telescopes.

A Precursor January Event

Before February’s grand alignment, a smaller but no less impressive arrangement will occur on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Venus, and Saturn will grace the skies together, with Mercury being the lone absentee. This preview offers an early glimpse of the celestial choreography to come.

How To Catch It

To fully appreciate these planetary alignments:

Seek Clear Sky: Head to a location with minimal light pollution and a clear view of the horizon.

Head to a location with minimal light pollution and a clear view of the horizon. Look After Sunset: The planets will trace the ecliptic from east to west shortly after dusk.

The planets will trace the ecliptic from east to west shortly after dusk. Use Equipment: While Venus and Jupiter will shine brightly, a telescope or binoculars can help spot dimmer planets like Uranus and Neptune.

