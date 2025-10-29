Pair Wanted In Paterson Shooting Caught In Florida — One Hit By Sheriff’s Car, Report Says

Darren Salazar, 19, and Jannelly Ramos, 20, were taken into custody this week and face multiple charges related to the May 11, shooting, according to New Jersey court records.

Salazar and Ramos were captured around noon on Tuesday, Oct. 28, near Red Bug Lake and Tuskawilla roads in unincorporated Seminole County, according to WESH, citing the Seminole County Sheriff. Salazar tried to flee and was struck by an unmarked sheriff's vehicle and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the outlet said. He was charged with resisting arrest.

Ramos was arrested and lodged in the county jail, records show.

Salazar is charged with criminal attempt — purposely engages in conduct, unlawful possession of a weapon (handgun without a permit), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and possession of prohibited weapons and devices (large-capacity ammunition), records show. His charges were transferred to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office on Oct. 28, 2025.

Ramos faces charges including leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, failure to report an accident, and criminal attempt — purposely engages in conduct, according to Paterson Municipal Court filings.

According to NJ Advance Media, the alleged shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on May 11 at Madison and Second avenues in Paterson. A teen victim was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center after having been shot multiple times and apparently survived.

Both defendants were taken into custody in Florida and are awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

