Pair Of $100K Powerball Tickets Sold In New Jersey

No one matched all five numbers and the Power Ball to win the jackpot, but tickets sold in Warren and Bergen counties matched four white balls, the Power Ball, and the multiplier to each win $100,000, the New Jersey Lottery said.

The Warren County ticket was sold at Hackettstown Exxon, 150 Naughtright Road, Hackettstown. The Bergen County ticket was sold at Flavor Mart, 326 Garden Street, Carlstadt.

Another New Jersey player matched four white balls and the Power Ball to win $50,000.

The winning numbers were 07, 14, 23, 24, and 60. The Power Ball was 14 and the multiplier was 02.

In the Double Play drawing, the numbers were 05, 22, 26, 29, and 40. The Double Play ball was 06. One New Jersey player won $50,000, and 12 others won $500 each.

The wins cap a big week for the state’s Powerball players. On Wednesday, a Bergen County player won $1 million at a Carlstadt Quick Chek, and a Sussex County player won $50,000 at a Newton Quick Chek.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, with a $501 million jackpot — the second highest of the year.

