PA Teacher Had Sex With 16-Year-Old Student: DA

Michelle Mercogliano, of Phoenixville, had a sexual relationship with a student at Conestoga High School, where she worked as a teacher, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said.

Mercagliano's LinkedIn page indicates that she works as an "Autistic Support Teacher" within the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District, and her Facebook page shows that she is married.

Mercogliano was charged with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, delivery of a controlled substance, and other related offenses. The Defendant has not yet been arrested but is cooperative and arranging an appropriate time to turn herself in via her attorney, officials said.

The criminal complaint filed by the Tredyffrin Township Police Department indicates that starting in February 2025, Mercogliano began to have a sexual relationship with the 16-year-old victim. Mercogliano also provided the victim with marijuana, authorities said.

Police learned of the conduct earlier this week, quickly launched a thorough investigation, and immediately worked with the Tredyffrin Eastown School District to prevent the Defendant from having further contact with students, the prosecutor's office said in a release.

“Parents and students should be able to trust their teachers," Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said. "The Defendant broke the law and destroyed that trust. It will not be tolerated.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.