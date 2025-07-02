PA State Trooper Slammed Infant’s Head, Let Kids Handle Guns: AG

Christopher S. Young, 35, of Lancaster County, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person, following a joint investigation by the Attorney General’s Office and the State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards.

Young was arraigned Tuesday and released on $50,000 bail, according to officials.

Infant Left With Head Trauma

Young was caring for the infant in September 2023 when the child suffered head injuries requiring hospitalization, medical treatment, and physical therapy, according to prosecutors.

The investigation also uncovered a pattern of abuse involving two other children, including an incident in which Young allegedly dug his chin into one child’s head multiple times, causing visible injury.

A witness told authorities that Young also allowed firearms to be accessible to children, even permitting one to hold a gun, according to the presentment.

Ongoing Pattern Of Violence

Young’s new charges come months after his February arrest for allegedly stalking and threatening a witness in this same abuse case.

On Feb. 24, investigators say he sent a barrage of texts and calls to the witness, threatening suicide if they cooperated with police. He was later found armed with a loaded Glock and knife, lurking behind their Schuylkill County home, dressed in all black.

He was taken into custody at 11:46 p.m. and held on an involuntary mental health commitment.

Suspension & Prosecution

Young, who joined the State Police in 2017 and was assigned to Troop L, Hamburg, remains suspended without pay.

“No one is above the law,” AG Sunday said. “When a sworn officer violates their oath, it is a stain on all officers who selflessly and professionally protect their communities.”

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Lauren Eichelberger.

All charges remain allegations, and Young is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

