Overcast 63°

SHARE

PA Funeral Details Released For Gaudreau Brothers

Funeral service details have been released for brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bicycles on Aug. 29 in New Jersey.

Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau.

Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau.

 Photo Credit: Matt Gaudreau Instagram/Madeline Gaudreau (L and R).
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The funeral service will be on Monday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at  St Mary Magdalen's Church in Media, PA. 

While visitation has not been publicly announced, it's believed the private viewing will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, at D’Anjolell’s Memorial Home on West Chester Pike in Broomall, as Marple Township police warned of a "large number of mourners" and both Johnny and Matthew have obituaries listed on the funeral home website.

Police said that both events will cause major impacts to traffic.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE