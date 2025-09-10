Own A Piece Of Richard Gere’s Former $10M Mansion Salvaged From Demolition

The 32-acre estate was torn down so developers could create nine separate housing lots. The move drew backlash from architectural preservationists and neighbors, but it’s also giving some buyers the rare chance to own salvaged pieces of the Colonial-style mansion once owned by Paul Simon.

Hudson Valley House Parts, an architectural preservation company, was hired to remove and resell the most valuable features from the estate. Workers salvaged limestone mantels, handcrafted ironwork, antique windows, an oak-paneled library, and nautical-themed bay windows, among other architectural treasures. Many of these elements have already been reinstalled in other homes.

The Newburgh, New York–based firm still has several items available, including antique French doors and a bowed fireplace library.

Hudson Valley House Parts also filmed crews carefully removing materials — offering one final glimpse inside the mansion once owned by Simon.

Gere, known for roles in films such as “An Officer and a Gentleman,” purchased the estate at 82 Brookwood Lane for $10.8 million in July 2022 through the Kensho Trust. He reportedly intended to convert part of the property into a farm, producing mushrooms, honey, vegetables, and raising chickens and goats, as Daily Voice previously reported.

He later sold the property in October 2024 at a $500,000 loss. Gere explained that it was his dream to move his wife, Alejandra Gere, and their children back to Madrid, Spain.

Since the move, Gere has said he’s “never been happier.” But Paul Simon’s daughter, Lulu Simon, blasted the actor online — accusing him of breaking his promise to protect the estate.

She claimed Gere had agreed to preserve the property as a condition of the sale.

“I hope my dead pets buried in that backyard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness,” Lulu Simon wrote in an Instagram Story, which featured a photo collage of Gere alongside images of her deceased pets.

SBP Homes owns the property now, and the nine-home subdivision is the biggest development for New Canaan since 2007.

