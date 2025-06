The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. at Exit 64 (Summit Avenue/Route 17) in Hackensack, the NJDOT site shows.

All express lanes were closed as of press time, and traffic in the area was heavily impacted.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes while emergency crews work at the scene.

No injuries or estimated reopening time have been confirmed as of press time.

