Overturned Truck Closes NJ Turnpike In Secaucus

An overturned truck closed all lanes of the NJ Turnpike in Secaucus on Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, the NJDOT site says.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
The crash happened along the eastern spur inside Interchange 16E to Route 3. 

The three center lanes were blocked as of 7:45 a.m.

