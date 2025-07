The crash happened just before 11:48 a.m. near Old Ridge Road, according to the NJDOT site.

All northbound lanes remained open, but the right lane and shoulder were closed southbound as of 12:25 p.m.

Drivers were urged to expect delays as crews worked to clear the scene. No word yet on injuries or what caused the truck to overturn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

