Meteors To Streak Across Dark Skies: Here’s When To Watch

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, the Orionids are expected to top out with ideal viewing from late evening through the pre‑dawn hours of Wednesday, Oct. 22, thanks to a new moon that leaves the sky wonderfully dark.

The shower, which is caused by Earth plowing through dust shed by Halley’s Comet, is currently active and runs through early November.

In a typical year, observers can expect around 20 meteors an hour at the peak, with the potential for brief flurries. Recent displays have tended to be low to average, but the lack of moonlight greatly improves your odds.

To watch, get as far from city lights as possible, recline for a wide view of the sky, and give your eyes twenty to thirty minutes to adapt to the dark.

Meteors will appear to radiate from the constellation Orion, but they can streak across any part of the sky, so do not fixate on one spot.

In the Northern Hemisphere, looking generally toward the southeast after Orion rises can help, NASA says, and activity often improves after midnight as your location on Earth faces into the stream of comet debris.

The Orionids are fast, hitting the atmosphere at about 41 miles per second, according to the American Meteor Society, so many will be quick, white streaks with the occasional brighter fireball.

No binoculars or telescopes are needed. In fact, the naked eye is best for catching meteors across a wide field.

If clouds spoil your view on the peak night, the shower remains active for several nights on either side, offering additional chances.

With zero percent moonlight during the peak, this year’s conditions are about as favorable as they get.

