Organs Of High School Football Player Killed In NJ Tesla Crash Will Help Others Live

Daniel "Danny" Hass, a student at Notre Dame High School in Lawrence Township, died Saturday, Aug. 24, his family said in a post on social media.

"Our happy, beautiful, warm, loving and beloved son was declared brain dead this morning," his family said.

"Danny wanted to be an organ donor, and we are following his wishes! His organ donation should take place late Sunday or early Monday. Gift of Life will have a ceremony to honor Dan’s gifts around that time."

Danny was a passenger in the Tesla driven by another 18-year-old West Windsor resident that left the roadway on Lanwin Boulevard and struck a tree near Providence Drive around 3:50 a.m. Aug. 20, local police said.

Police said the crash "caused significant intrusion into the passenger compartment of the vehicle," leaving both occupants were entrapped.

Notre Dame High School, where Danny had been a football player, remembered him in a tribute on Facebook.

"Danny was an exceptional student who significantly impacted our community," the post said. "He was actively involved in Campus Ministry, Catholic Athletes for Christ, student government, and played football and lacrosse. We will all deeply miss his vibrant spirit, dedication, and contagious smile. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Services have not yet been finalized.

