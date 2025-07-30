Oreo, Reese's Thrill Fans With New Crossover Snacks: When You Can Get Them

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Oreo announced a long-awaited collaboration on Wednesday, July 30. Candy and cookie fans will soon enjoy two new products combining the widely popular chocolate and peanut butter treats.

The Reese's Oreo Cup and the Oreo Reese's Cookie will have their "hard launch" on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

"When we heard the incredible demand for a Reese's and Oreo mashup, we knew we had to make magic happen," said Dan Mohnshine, the vice president of US confection marketing at The Hershey Company. "This isn't just another product launch — it's two legendary brands coming together to create something absolutely unprecedented that'll blow minds and taste buds everywhere."

The Oreo-flavored Reese's cup will be a permanent part of the candy brand's lineup, blending milk chocolate and white creme peanut butter cups with crushed Oreo cookie bits. It'll be available in King Size, Standard, and Miniature cups.

The Reese's-flavored Oreo cookie features the signature chocolate sandwich cookies with a peanut buttery Reese's creme center. The cookie will also have Oreo crumbs mixed into it.

After the fall release, the Oreo Reese's Cookie will be available permanently in January 2026.

"At Oreo, we're always striving to break into the cultural conversation with unexpected and delicious partnerships for fans," said Michelle Deignan, Oreo's US vice president. "As a 110+ year-old brand, we're constantly looking for ways to disrupt the snacking market. What better way to show our fans we listen to their evolving snacking needs than to partner with the Reese's brand to deliver the collab of their dreams."

Fans were thrilled to hear about the new snacks inspired by combinations they've made themselves.

"I will absolutely be baking cookies out of all these products, soooo excited!!!!" one Instagram commenter wrote.

"The union we all have been waiting for has now been realized 😎," another person commented.

A presale for the Reese's Oreo Cups will begin on Monday, Aug. 18. The Oreo Reese's cookie presale will also begin on the same day, but fans can sign up on Oreo's website for even earlier access.

The highly anticipated collab comes as Hershey expects to significantly raise candy and chocolate prices due to historic spikes in cocoa costs. Prices have more than doubled since 2023, with futures nearing $10,000 a ton earlier in 2025.

Former Wendy's CEO Kirk Tanner will take over as Hershey’s new chief executive in mid-August, replacing longtime CEO Michele Buck.

