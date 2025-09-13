Online Comments Cost These Workers Their Jobs After Charlie Kirk Murder

The 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder was assassinated during a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, setting off a wave of online reaction—and a swift response from employers across the US.

Within 24 hours, companies began firing or disciplining workers whose posts about Kirk’s killing were deemed celebratory, mocking, or otherwise beyond the bounds of workplace conduct.

Documented actions include:

MSNBC: Political analyst Matthew Dowd was terminated after on-air remarks during breaking coverage, including his line that “hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.”

Carolina Panthers: A communications coordinator was fired over posts questioning public grief over Kirk’s death.

Middle Tennessee State University: An assistant dean of students was terminated after posting, “Hate begets hate. ZERO sympathy.”

University of Mississippi: An executive assistant was fired after posts labeling Kirk a white supremacist circulated online.

Delta Air Lines: Multiple employees were suspended for content the company said went “well beyond healthy, respectful debate.”

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): An employee was placed on administrative leave for comments the agency called “revolting and unconscionable.”

Office Depot (Michigan): Local disciplinary action followed staff posts about the killing.

Cincinnati barbecue restaurant: A co-owner was fired over social media posts about Kirk, according to NBC affiliate WLWT-TV.

Nextdoor (Milwaukee): An employee was fired within 24 hours of the shooting, The Washington Post reported.

Conservative social media campaigns have amplified screenshots to pressure organizations, and an anonymous site called “Expose Charlie’s Murderers” emerged to collect posts allegedly celebrating the death.

The fallout is reigniting a debate over speech and employment.

Experts note the First Amendment shields citizens from government censorship, not consequences from private employers under at-will rules, leaving companies to weigh reputation and workplace civility against employee expression.

