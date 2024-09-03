One Of Sussex County's Newest First Responders 62, Killed In UTV Crash: Nysp

At 6 p.m., William Timko, a Wantage resident and member of the fire department, was operating a UTV in Turin, traveling eastbound, when he failed to acknowledge a yield sign at the intersection of State Route 12 and Milk House Road and was struck by a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling southbound on State Route 12, New York State Police said.

Timko was a new member of the Wantage Township Fire Police, having joined earlier this year.

Timko was taken to Lewis County General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 53-year-old Wantage resident, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

