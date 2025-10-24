One Night More – The Spectacular Return Of Les Miz At Radio City Summer 2026

From July 23 through August 2, 2026, New York becomes the only U.S. city to witness this global phenomenon before it marches on to Dublin, Ireland. Tickets are now available through StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats.

What started on the page as Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel became something far greater. Its transformation into a sung-through musical in 1980 Paris — composed by Claude-Michel Schönberg, written by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, and later adapted into English by Herbert Kretzmer — turned literature’s lament into an anthem for the stage.

When the English-language version premiered in London in 1985, critics hesitated, calling it too grand, too emotional, too much. The audience disagreed. They heard “Do You Hear the People Sing?” and answered back. The rest is Broadway history.

So why does "Les Miz" endure? Maybe it’s the way music becomes protest, or how “Bring Him Home” still hushes a crowd even after 40 years. The score doesn’t pause for dialogue; it sweeps you up completely. Every note feels like a confession, every crescendo a call to arms.

This new Arena Spectacular isn’t just a revival — it’s a rebirth. A cast and orchestra on a scale fit for an arena, wrapped inside one of the world’s most iconic venues. Miss it, and you might find yourself humming “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” when the curtain falls on August 2.

Let the music rise before the lights fade and secure your seat now or risk dreaming the dream from afar.

