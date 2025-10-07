Olympic Rugby Star Ilona Maher Honored With Barbie Doll

Maher was named one of four professional rugby players to get their own Barbies, Mattel announced on Monday, Oct. 6. The Team Barbie dolls were announced to celebrate the International Day of the Girl, which falls on Saturday, Oct. 11.

The 29-year-old native of Burlington, Vermont, helped lead the US to bronze in rugby sevens at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. A Quinnipiac University graduate, Maher has used her stardom to promote body positivity.

Maher said she's thrilled to be celebrated as a Barbie.

"If sharing my story can inspire other young girls to believe in themselves the way I have, then I'll have truly made an impact," said Maher. "Being part of Team Barbie is about showing girls that confidence isn't something to shy away from, but something to own. I'm honored to use my platform to empower the next generation to find that spark of confidence within themselves and let it drive them toward unlocking their limitless possibilities."

Maher's doll is set to be released in the fall of 2026. Her Barbie is made with a new athletic body sculpt that has defined muscles to reflect the strength of female athletes.

In an Instagram video, Maher said she didn't want her doll to minimize her physical features that help her in rugby.

"Something that I'm really proud of and that has also been a source of insecurity for me for a while was my broad shoulders and my big arms," she said. "I wanted that to still be in the doll."

Maher's popularity exploded during the Paris Games because of her success on the pitch and as a social media star. She now has 5.2 million Instagram followers and 3.7 million on TikTok.

Earlier in 2025, Maher joined the Bristol Bears in the Premiership Women's Rugby league in England on a three-month deal. She also competed for the US in the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup.

Other honors Maher has received include an ESPY Award in 2025 for Best Breakthrough Athlete, along with being named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list at the end of 2024. She also became the first rugby player to compete on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," finishing in second place during season 33 in the fall of 2024.

Maher said she hopes her story and her Barbie will inspire girls of all body types.

"We all doubt ourselves at times, myself included, but I am where I am today, because I kept showing up anyway," she said. "Even through tough practice days or days I didn't feel my best, I continued to put in the work, strengthen my skills, and believe in my ability, which grew my confidence in myself and my career. I'm proud of how far I've come, and I'm not afraid to say it."

Mattel said its research shows that about one in three girls quits sports by age 14, often due to self-doubt or body image concerns.

"As part of Barbie's commitment to empowering girls to stay in sports, Mattel is making a donation to girls' sports organizations in the US, UK, New Zealand, and France to fund programming focused on unlocking girls' confidence," said Mattel.

Two Team USA gymnasts received their own Barbies in March. Gold medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey were featured in a series of famous duo dolls, which included stars such as singer Alicia Keys, "Ted Lasso" actors Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, and former world No. 1 tennis player Ashleigh Barty.

Three other women's rugby players will join Maher on Team Barbie: England's Ellie Kildunne, New Zealand's Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, and France's Nassira Konde.

