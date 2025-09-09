Oliver North Secretly Marries Iran-Contra Secretary Fawn Hall Decades After Scandal: Reports

North reportedly married Hall, his former secretary, on Aug. 27 in Arlington, according to multiple reports that surfaced on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

The marriage certificate obtained by CNN can be found here.

It was first reported by reporter Michael Isikoff, who uncovered the nuptials involving North, 81, and Hall, 65, in what was described as "a secret marriage."

North, a retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, was part of former President Ronald Reagan's National Security Council in the 1980s when he was involved in illegally selling arms to Iran.

Hall was later implicated in the destruction of documents to protect North tied to the Iran-Contra incident.

North was ultimately convicted of multiple felonies for his role in the ordeal, while Hall was granted immunity for testifying.

The conviction was later overturned in 1991 and the case was ultimately dropped.

Hall would go on to model in California and married The Doors manager Danny Sugarman until his death 20 years ago.

North became a fixture on Fox News, is a former president of the National Rifle Association, and founded the Freedom Alliance.

According to CNN, following the "secret marriage," North declined any comment, offering only a famous line to reporters.

"Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn."

