‘Okay Baby’ Of TikTok Dies In Crash At Age 2

Preston Ordone, just 2 years old, passed away after a single-car crash on Thursday, April 24, in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, the fundraiser says.

According to the campaign, Preston's parents, Katelynn and Jaelan Ordone, were involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 12 that day, when their 2011 Ford F-150 veered off the road and struck a tree, the campaign says.

Both Katelynn and Jaelan sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Tragically, Preston, who was in the back seat, suffered critical injuries and later passed away at the hospital," the fundraiser says.

Preston became a viral figure on TikTok, loved for his “joyful spirit and endearing videos,” the family said. His sudden death has left a “profound void in the lives of his parents and the community that cherished him.”

Kate Ordone has more than 469.9K followers on TikTok. One of her most virals of Preston had garnered nearly 45M views.

As of press time, the GoFundMe had raised more than $39,000.

“Katelynn and Jaelan are now facing a long road to recovery, both physically and emotionally,” the family said. “The medical expenses, coupled with the overwhelming grief of losing their child, have placed an immense burden on them.”

“Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant difference,” the page says. “If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser to help us reach others who may be able to assist.”

