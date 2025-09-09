Offshore Storm Will Sweep Through Parts Of Northeast: Here's Track, Timing

Tuesday, Sept. 9 has started out with pleasant and comfortable conditions. The National Weather Service expects mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s before clouds increase late in the day.

Rain will arrive for parts of the Northeast Tuesday night and last into Wednesday, Sept. 10.

AccuWeather says the developing ocean storm will track close enough to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts to bring periods of rain to the beaches.

It will also bring a touch of rain or drizzle to parts of the I-95 corridor from near Wilmington, Delaware, to New York City and toward Providence.

The wet weather will be most widespread farther north and mainly along the coast.

Coastal areas in New York, including Long Island, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and parts of Maryland have the best shot at rain.

Interior sections of Pennsylvania and Virginia are likely to see little if any rain.

As the low passes offshore, the contrast between it and high pressure over land will kick up gusty winds along Atlantic beaches.

The persistent onshore breeze can lead to rough surf, strong rip currents, and minor tidal flooding around times of high tide. Beachgoers should heed local flags and advisories, and small craft should use caution.

From Friday, Aug. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 7, rainfall has run well below average across much of the Northeast, AccuWeather says.

Recent cold fronts offered brief relief, but renewed dryness this week means watering of new lawns and golf courses will ramp up, and many communities remain in abnormally dry to severe drought. A quick-hitting coastal visit won’t erase those deficits.

Bottom line: Expect a pleasant start to Tuesday, clouds building late, and a breezy brush of coastal rain tonight into Wednesday, focused near the shore, with most inland areas staying dry.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.