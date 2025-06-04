Off-Duty NJ State Trooper Indicted In High-Speed Pursuit That Killed Motorcyclist: AG

A state grand jury voted to charge Detective Mark Campagna with Endangering Another Person (4th degree) after hearing evidence related to the death of Omar Kebbabi, of Astoria, NY, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced on Tuesday, June 3.

Campagna was off duty when he began following Kebbabi at speeds over 100 mph in an unmarked police vehicle on Route 206 in Springfield Township (Burlington County) shortly before 4:50 p.m. on June 20, 2023, Platkin said. Neither lights nor sirens were activated during the pursuit, and Campagna was not on duty at the time, authorities said.

After approximately three miles, Kebbabi’s motorcycle crashed into an unrelated vehicle that was making a legal left turn at the intersection of Route 206 and Jacksonville-Jobstown Road, prosecutors said. Kebbabi was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously injured.

“The grand jury returned a charge that holds the defendant accountable for conduct that endangered Mr. Kebbabi, fellow officers, and every motorist on the road that day,” Platkin said.

The case was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) under the 2019 law requiring all fatal police encounters to be presented to a grand jury. The grand jury process included dashcam footage, body-worn camera video, witness interviews, and commercial surveillance video used to estimate speed, according to officials.

The AG's office has not released video of the crash.

